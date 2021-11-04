FLORENCE — Amie Palmer Miles, 91, of Florence, passed away, Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, November 5, 2021 from 12:00 until 2:00 P.M. at Macedonia Church of Christ. The funeral will immediately follow with James Senn and Norman Hargett officiating. Burial will be in New Hope Church of Christ cemetery.
Mrs. Miles was a native and lifelong resident of Lauderdale County and the oldest member of Macedonia Church of Christ. She was a textile worker at Genesco in her younger years. Amie enjoyed quilting, cooking, and gardening. After retirement Amie and Alfred enjoyed fishing together at Waterloo. She was a Sunday School teacher and very active in church activities. She and Alfred were foster parents for many years. Mrs. Miles was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred H. Miles; parents, Floyd and Jewel Palmer; brother, John Palmer; sister, Alice Thornton; son- in-law, Butch Erwin; foster child, David Bryant.
She is survived by her children, Gwen Erwin Barnett, Cleve Miles (Deb), Thomas H. Miles (Sheila), Donna M. Borden (Mike); brothers, Doyal Palmer (Frances), James Palmer (Bonnie); grandchildren, Marty Erwin (Greta), Carrie Faires (Jeff), Jon Box, Jeb Miles (Kristy), Josh Miles (Melissa), Zach Miles (Sara), Tara Ray (Tommy), Jared M. Borden; great-grandchildren, Brit (Drew), Jordyn, Leah, Flint, Scout, Wyatt, Jackson, Lynlee, River, Gunner, Collier, Sadie Rose, Mycah Beth, and Ridge; great-great-grandchild, Hudson.
Pallbearers will be Marty Erwin, Jon Box, Jeb Miles, Josh Miles, Zach Miles, and Jared Borden. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Borden, Tommy Ray, Jeff Faires, and Bill Butler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
Commented