FLORENCE — Amie Palmer Miles, 91, died November 2, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Macedonia Church of Christ. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in New Hope Church of Christ Cemetery. Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.