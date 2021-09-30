MISHAWAKA, INDIANA — Aminell Key Harbin of Mishawaka, IN passed away September 27, 2021. Mrs. Harbin was predeceased by her husband, Joe Grady Harbin, Jr.; son, Danny Joe Harbin, both who lived in Mishawaka; in-laws, Eula Mae Dowdy Harbin and Joe Grady Harbin, Sr., both natives of Lauderdale County.

She is survived by a granddaughter, Julie Harbin Stahl and six great-grandchildren, siblings and many nieces and nephews in Indiana.

Aminell is also survived by niece, Marilyn May Hudson of Jacksonville - Pleasant Valley and nephew, Kenneth Denzel May of Pleasant Grove, both natives of Lauderdale County.

