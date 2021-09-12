TUSCUMBIA — Amos Leon Malone, 89, Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, September 16, from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, September 17, at First Presbyterian Church of Tuscumbia, beginning at 2:00 p.m., with Dr. Randy Thompson officiating.
Amos retired from Reynolds Metals as a machinist. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Tuscumbia, where he served as deacon. Amos was a member of the Colbert County Sports Hall of Fame. He was an avid golfer with ten Holes-in-One and loved to umpire Little League, high school, and college baseball. He was also a clock keeper for Deshler basketball and football. Amos was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother and was loved and respected in the community where he touched many lives in many ways. He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Sparks Malone; parents, Houston and Lydia Malone; four brothers; and seven sisters.
Amos is survived by his daughter, Jill Malone; grandchildren, Ayla Maria Chamorro and Isabella Noel Chamorro; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be the Elders and Deacons of First Presbyterian Church of Tuscumbia, “The Little League Boys”, Doug Brown, Neal Taylor, and Gerald Hester.
The family offers special thanks to Doug Brown, Martha Lindsey, Kathy Hester, Neal Taylor, James D. Hughston, and many others.
