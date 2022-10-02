FLORENCE — Our beautiful mother, Amy Elizabeth Blocker, age 60, of Florence, has sadly passed away on September 27, 2022. Amy was born in Arab, AL June 3, 1962. She attended and graduated from Arab High School in1981. Arab was where she lived until moving to Florence in 2002 to be closer to family.
Amy is survived by her parents, Ruth and Arthur Saylor; children, Emma Underwood (Mark), Sheena Blocker (Shawn), and Amber Minor (Ryan); grandchildren, Addison Minor, Anna Beth Underwood, Ava Minor, Millie Underwood, J.J. Peck, and Asher Peck; brothers and sisters, Russell Saylor (Cindy), Joanne Goins (Bill), John Saylor (Stephanie); and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Amy was loved by many. But what she loved more than life itself was her grandchildren; her greatest gift and blessing. Amy will be truly missed and it saddens our hearts. But she is now free from pain and everything that was weighing her down on earth. She is now with her grandmother, reunited and in God’s care.
There will be no funeral services. Close friends and family will host a “Celebration of Life”, at a later date, to honor and remember the time we shared with Amy.
