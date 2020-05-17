HUNSTVILLE — Amy Jo Gibbs (Duncheskie), was born on December 31, 1960 and passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, May 11, 2020. She is preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen Mitchell Gibbs; father, Jack Gibbs; and infant sister, Kathy Leigh Gibbs. Survivors include her sisters, Jacque Gibbs Stutts (Richard) and Jeanne Marie Gibbs; brother, John Mitchell Gibbs; nieces, Molli Stutts Kirby (Tyler) and Leigh Stutts Heifner (Byron); nephew, John Frederick Kurfess II (Gracie); and special friend, Greg Motes.
Amy Jo was a wonderfully talented musician, with percussion being her specialty. Her love of music allowed her places on the Deshler High School chorus and the marching band. Amy Jo was one of the first female percussionist in a high school marching band. She went on to play in the marching band at The University of North Alabama and at Auburn University. She earned a Bachelor of Science, Education, degree from the University of North Alabama. She later pursued a Master’s Degree in Computer Science at the University of Maryland and Management Information Systems Security at Bowie State University. After college, Amy Jo joined the United States Air Force. She was stationed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Amy Jo was an Honorably Discharged Veteran and an Information Technology Professional, originally trained in Air Force STEM Technical Schools where she became a very talented professional. Amy Jo’s college and military education furthered her career in Computer Operations and she participated in the early years of the GPS development. Amy Jo continued her computer career at S4, Inc. Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, as a Senior Quality Analyst and Supervisor.
Amy Jo spent her spare time teaching piano lessons, playing with the Swinging River Jazz Band, playing in the Orchestra at First Baptist Church, Huntsville, and with the Huntsville Community Chorus. She was a Master Gardener at the Madison County Botanical Gardens. She loved the sounds of nature, gardening, and bird watching. She enjoyed singing, dancing, playing the piano, and traveling.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Piney Grove Cemetery in Tuscumbia, Alabama. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family. Honorary pallbearers will include all her musician friends from past symphonies, orchestras, church choirs and jazz bands.
