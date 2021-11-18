TUSCUMBIA
Amy Shea Coburn Johnson, 47, Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, November 19, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Ed White and Adam Evans officiating. Interment will be in Guy Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Amy is survived by her daughter, Delaney Johnson; parents, Roy and Betty Coburn; brother Byron Coburn; lots of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles; and her wonderful church family at Valdosta Church of Christ.
Amy’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
