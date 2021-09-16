PARSONS, TENNESSEE — Amy Shelaine Cole Gatlin, 50, died September 12, 2021. Graveside service will be today at 1 p.m. at Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery with Shackelford Funeral Home directing.

