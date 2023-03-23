SHEFFIELD — Amy Sue Andrews, 42, died March 21, 2023. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Friendship Community Church in Sheffield. She was the wife of the late Scott Allen Andrews. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Recommended for you