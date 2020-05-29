CHEROKEE — Amzie Lee “Dooney” Barnes Jr., 68, died May 28, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee, with burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
