CHEROKEE — Mr. Amzie Lee “Dooney” Barnes, Jr. was taken to Heaven on the wings of a dove on Thursday morning, May 28, 2020. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, June 2, 2020 beginning at 11:00 am until noon. Funeral services will follow at 12 noon at Morrison Funeral Home Chapel in Cherokee. The Reverend Jerry Reeves will officiate. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Tuscumbia.
Dooney was born on February 5, 1952. He was the first born child of the late Amzie and Queen Doss Barnes. He attended the School of Deaf and Mute in Talladega, Alabama. He worked at Cherokee Apparel for many years. Dooney also was owner and operator of Dooney’s Car Wash in Cherokee. Dooney was a member of Galilee M.B. Church in Leighton, where the Reverend Jerry L. Reeves is Pastor. He loved his Savior, Jesus the Christ.
He enjoyed family outings and especially road trips. He was a gentleman. Dooney epitomized honor and courtesy. He exemplified a friendly smile and a helping hand. His positive attitude, passion for living, and genuine love and concern for family were an inspiration to all.
Dooney was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Amzie Lee Barnes, Sr. and Queen Ola Doss Barnes; his sister, Tammie Barnes Casey; paternal grandparents, Eddie and Beatrice Goodloe Barnes; maternal grandparents, Earlie and Sarah Kincaid Doss; his aunts, Verlina Harris, Mary Francis Sullivan, Patricia Mason, and Fannie Mae Fant; his uncle, Earlie Doss, Jr.; his niece, LaToria Long.
Those who will forever cherish memories are: his son, Ennis Mario (Patti) Barnes, Lepanto, Arkansas; his sister, Shirley Diana Barnes (Earnest) Baugh, Muscle Shoals; his brother, Tony Lapez Barnes, Cherokee; three grandchildren, Darius Barnes, Anastashia Barnes, and Desmond Barnes, all of Arkansas; four great-grandchildren, Aidan, Avery, Kaisley, and Kamry, all of Arkansas; nieces, Tamika Baugh, Madison, Alabama, Tarisma Baugh, Muscle Shoals; nephew, Jonarvis Casey, Muscle Shoals; great-niece, Jaycie Casey; great-nephews, Khalil, Ace, Jaxston, and Zakary; one aunt, Hilda Mae (Thomas) Long, Cherokee; a very dear friend and neighbor, Mr. Jimmy Brown; several cousins, other relatives, and many, many friends.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Dr. Aaron Karr, Dr. Joseph Brasco, Dr. Jerry Williams, and their staff for the compassionate and expert care provided to Dooney. Also, thank you to the medical staff at Helen Keller Hospital.
“Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” Psalm 23:6
