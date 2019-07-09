ANDERSON — Ana Anderson, 60, of Anderson passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at her residence. She worked at Fish Creel in Anderson.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 10th from 2 to 3 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the chapel. Burial will be in Rogersville Funeral Home Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Danny Tully, Leo Brown, Jimmy Ralph, Thomas Gadd, Jason Brigner and Ricky Simpson.
Ana was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Hill. She is survived by special friend and companion, David Belue; children, Rachel (Hector) Rivera, Adam (Christina) Anderson and Ana (John) Szpara, all of Buffalo, New York; eight grandchildren; father, James (Kim) Hill; many friends and co-workers at Fish Creel.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories to Ana’s family.
