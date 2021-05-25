DECATUR — Andra “Bunny” Nash, 65, died May 20, 2021. Funeral will be Wednesday at 12 p.m. at Jackson Memory Funeral Home Chapel. Public viewing will be today from 10-6 at the funeral home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.