DECATUR — Andrea Barrett, 58, formerly of Courtland, died May 14, 2022. Public viewing will be Thursday from 11-1 directly followed by the funeral service at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Calvary Memorial Gardens.

