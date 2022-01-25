MOULTON — Andrew “Andy” Armstrong, 57, died January 21, 2022. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Moulton Memory Gardens with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Andy was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Dale Armstrong.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.