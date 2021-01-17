FLORENCE — Andrew Eugene Garner, Jr., 79 of Florence, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Helen Keller Hospital after a brief illness. He retired from the Insulation Industry.
A graveside service will be Monday, January 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, with Jerry Campbell officiating.
Mr. Garner was preceded in death by his parents, A.E. Garner, Sr. and Ruby Dodd Garner; sister, Judy Terry. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Emma Jackson Garner; son, Jeffrey T. Garner (Lisa), Florence; daughter, Paige Newberry (Todd), Florence; brother, Dwight Garner (Doris), Killen; sister, Janice Killen, Florence; grandchildren, Andrew Suddith (Kassi), Austin Suddith (Mary Beth), Jacob Garner (Whitney); great-grandchildren, Darby Suddith, Wyatt Suddith, Curtis Suddith, Baby Boy Garner, Ella Kate Carbine, Login Newberry, and Presley Hamilton.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Suddith, Austin Suddith, Jacob Garner, Tim Rhodes, Russell Killen, and Jamie Killen.
In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital @ stjude.org/memorial.
An online guest book will be available to sign at greenviewmemorial.com.
