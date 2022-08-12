KILLEN — Funeral for Andrew George Mullican, 76, of Killen will be Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel, at 2:00 PM with O.D. Bowling officiating. Burial will be in Aldridge Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Mullican, who died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital, was born March 4, 1946, to Ennis Mullican and Mamie Mullican. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Alton Mullican, Randall Mullican (Julia Rae).
Survivors include his wife, Glenda Mullican, Killen, AL; sons, Andy Mullican (Robia), Tony Mullican (Andrea), Arlin Mullican (Monyca); daughter, Mamie Mullican; sister-in-law, Joyce Mullican; sister, Edith Welborn (Carl); grandchildren, Meghan Mullican, Andrew Mullican, Peyton Mullican, Houston Mullican, Holden Mullican, Compton Mullican, Trey McCravy; stepdaughters, Anna Greer (Michael), Kim Mitchell; stepgrandchildren, Walker Greer, Emma Lou Greer, AlyKay Mitchell, Summer Hinton (Pat), Roxie Mitchell, Chance Mitchell (Chelsea); seven grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be the grandchildren.
