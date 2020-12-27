HARTSELLE — Andrew Jack Betterton died Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Jack, a child of God, was born April 14, 1929 to Hubert M. Betterton Sr., and Lola Mae English Betterton in Morgan County.
Graveside arrangements by Peck Funeral Home will be at 3:00 PM Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Hartselle City Cemetery officiated by Rev. Mike Pope and Rev. Harold Thompson. Pallbearers will include Conrad Bell, David Glasscock, Danny Grissom, James Hastings, George McCaghren and Paul Wallace.
He was a graduate of Morgan County High School in Hartselle and a member of Hartselle First United Methodist Church. As a veteran, he served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict with the 40th Tank Battalion, 4th Infantry Division while stationed in Mannheim, Germany. He retired after 35 years with Wolverine Tube in Decatur. He married the love of his life, Freida Vest Betterton, enjoying over 69 years together.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Hubert M. Betterton Jr.
Survivors include his wife and children, Andrew (Andy) Betterton (Sandra), Florence, AL, William H. (Billy) Betterton (Daphne), Ocean Springs, MS, and Jan G. Betterton, Stevensville, MD; grandchildren, Jacob (Jack) Betterton (Katie), Summertown, TN, Jane Nuby (Chris), Stevensville, MD, Jonathan Betterton, New Orleans, LA, Joseph Betterton, Memphis, TN, Samantha Bignell (Joe), Ocean Springs, MS, and Alison Darby, Harvest, AL,; great grandchildren, Jackson Betterton, Madison, AL, Joyanna Betterton & Garyn Singleton-Olmstead, Summertown, TN, Madison Bignell, Ocean Springs, MS, Carson, Connor and Cole Darby, Harvest, AL, Alice Nuby, Stevensville, MD; brother, Joe Betterton (Virginia), Albuquerque, NM; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hartselle First United Methodist Church, ATTN: Good Samaritan Ministry, 210 Hickory Street SE, Hartselle, AL 35640 would be appreciated.
The family would like to thank Dr. Timothy Weirich, the staffs at Summerford Nursing Home and Decatur Morgan Hospital third floor and a host of friends for their compassionate and loving care.
