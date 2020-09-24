PHIL CAMPBELL — Andrew Jessley Britnell Nix, 37 years old of Phil Campbell, AL, passed away September 20, 2020.
Visitation will be today, September 24, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Akins Funeral Home. Burial will be in Edgar Chapel Cemetery.
Andrew was born January 6, 1983, in Russellville, AL. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ralph T. Lawler; his grandmother, Mary Sue Britnell; niece Katlynn Palmer; cousin, Mitchell Peppers; and his great-grandmothers, Mary Ann Bruce and Mildred Andrews.
Andrew is survived by his wife, Lora Ann Nix; his children, Oliver Charles Nix and Adalynn Ellis Nix; parents, Curtis and Tammie Britnell Nix; grandmother, Betty Ann Lawler; grandfather, Charlie Britnell; his brother, Devin Nix; his sisters, Ashley Palmer (Brent) and Elizabeth Montgomery (Matt); nephews, Briley Palmer and Jack Montgomery; nieces, Kendale Palmer and Charlie Sue Montgomery; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers will be Devin Nix, Matt Montgomery, Brent Palmer, Briley Palmer, Ben Britnell, Luke Britnell, Jason Stone, Matt Waldrep, Travis Owen, and Peter Steien.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
