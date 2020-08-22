BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI — Andrew Lee McKee “Drew,” 32, died August 19, 2020. Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Spring Hill Cemetery, Iuka. Ludlam Funeral Home is directing.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.