LEIGHTON — Andrew Lloyd Mays, 32, died Sunday, September 10, 2023. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023. from 10 a.m.- noon at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral will follow at noon at the funeral home Chapel. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

