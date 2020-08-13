DECATUR — Andrew Thirlkill, 90, died August 9, 2020. Public viewing will be Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Town Creek No. 1 Cemetery, Landersville.

