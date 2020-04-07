RUSSELLVILLE — Mr. Andy C. Suggs, 65, of Russellville, passed away April 3, 2020, at Helen Keller Hospital. A native of Russellville, he was a retired laborer and attended Friendly Temple Church.
Private graveside services for Mr. Suggs will be held with Johnny Smith officiating.
Mr. Suggs is survived by his children: Zachary Mosley, Jeff Mosley, Andrew Suggs, and Crystal Harrison; four grandchildren; sisters: Ella Mae Williams, Carrie Mae Hill, Margaret Graham, Ann Kimbrough, Priscilla Mosley, and Pauline Mosley; brother: Robert Terrell Suggs and wife, Clara; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Preceding him in death were parents: Willie Houston and Lula Gorman Suggs; brothers: Willie Irvin Suggs, James Clifton Suggs, Percy Suggs, Russell Clayton Suggs; and sisters, Frances Beecher and Lula Carolyn Suggs.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
