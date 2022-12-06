LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Andy Dewayne Estes, 60, died December 2, 2022. Graveside service will be today at 1 p.m. at Loretto Cemetery with Loretto Memorial Chapel directing. He was a veteran of the US Navy.

