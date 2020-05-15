TUPELO, MISSISSIPPI — William Andrew “Andy” Hailey, 76, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born in Meridian October 19, 1943 to Claud Miller and Flora Smith Hailey. From 1966 until 1969 he served in the United States Army with an assignment in Frankfurt, Germany and continued with the U.S. Civil Service after receiving an honorable discharge. Andy was extremely intelligent, highly educated and undoubtedly well respected. One testament to this took place in 1986 when he was recognized as a Fellow by the American Society for Quality. He received his BBA from the University of Mississippi in 1965, MBA from Loyola University of Chicago in 1971 and DBA from the University of Kentucky in 1978. His career as a Professor of Computer Information Systems began in 1976 when he began working at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. His 32-year career as a professor allowed him the opportunity to work at many other colleges including: the University of Southern Mississippi from 1984 until 1987, Millsaps College from 1987 until 1996, Appalachian State from 1996 until 1999, the University of North Alabama from 1999 until 2006 and the University of Alabama at Birmingham from 2006 until his formal retirement in 2007. He was, without a doubt, a “computer guru.” When he was not teaching, Andy was active with the Shriners, and enjoyed woodworking, fishing, boating and canoeing which earned him an award for placing 2nd in the 1974 National Open Canoe Whitewater Championship. He also had a passion for photography, was an avid runner and possessed a strong affinity for the Boy Scouts of America; working as a lifeguard at Boy Scouts’ Camp Yocona and attaining their highest achievement rank of Eagle Scout.
Survivors include his wife, Paula Burke Hailey; three children, Alicia Rudolph and her husband, Kyle, Andrea Klein and her husband, Brian and Anna Rubinstein and her husband, Greg; six grandchildren, Max and Igor Rudolph, Russell, Morgan and Mitchell Klein and Gabriel Rubinstein; sister, Paula Estes and her husband, Terry; brother-in-law, Jim Dean; and nephew, Brett Estes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Helen Daly Hailey; sister, Janet Dean; and niece, Hailey Estes.
Visitation will be 4:30 until 7 p.m. today, May 15, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Reverend Dr. Embra Jackson officiating. A graveside service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Hailey-Richey Cemetery in Gholston with Reverend David Shumaker officiating. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 US or your favorite charity.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
