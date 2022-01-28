MUSCLE SHOALS — Angela Bentley Harrison, 60, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. A private service will be held for the family on Sunday. Interment will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence.
Angela was a native and lifelong resident of the Shoals. She had many titles: loving daughter, devoted mom, and caregiver, but Mimi was by far her favorite. She was her girls’ biggest cheerleader, but her greatest blessing was spending time with her babies. Angela was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Harrison, and her father, Robert Bentley, Sr.
She is survived by her daughters, Andrea Harrison and Jennifer McMillian (Matt); mother, Vera Irions Bentley; brother, Robert “Bob” Bentley, Jr. (Amy); grandchildren, Bentley and Callie Ann; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented