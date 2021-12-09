MURFREESBORO, TENN. — Angela Faye Rucker Reeves, 64, died December 7, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in the chapel, burial in Leoma Cemetery. She was employed with Middle, TN Ambulatory Surgery Center.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.