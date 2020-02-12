WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Angela Gail “Angie” Pope Ellison, 49, died February 6, 2020. Visitation will be today from 8 a.m. until service time at Shackelford’s, Waynesboro. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of Curtis Mitchell Ellison.

