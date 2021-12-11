TOWN CREEK — Angela Green Shields, 55, died December 9, 2021. Visitation Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Graveside service 2 p.m. Sunday at Blackground Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 14 years, Wendell Shields Jr.

