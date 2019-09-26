FLORENCE — Angela Kayren Jones of Florence, Alabama left this world on Monday, September 23, 2019, after an eventful life of 34 years. A proud graduate of Central High School and Judson College, Angela was a certified master reflexologist who believed that God had given her the gift of easing other people’s pain.
After developing a strong faith in Christ during her childhood at Central Heights Baptist Church, Angela spent her adult life seeking to make each person she encountered feel loved and valued as an individual created in the image of God as she ministered to children, senior adults, and those who were hurting, depressed, excluded, and forgotten. She had a gift for putting people at ease and a bright, beautiful smile that radiated from a generous and joyful spirit.
Angela is preceded in death by her grandparents, R.T. and Geneva Jones of Florence and Dick and Louise Hancock of Stephenville, Texas; her aunt and uncle, Rev. Bob T. and Deborah Jones of Florence; and her lifelong friends, Kathryn Moore, Mary Alice Young, and Violet and Talmadge Graben, all of Florence.
She is survived by her parents, Steve and Nancy Jones of Florence; her sister, Susan Jones of Marion, Alabama; her soulmate, Dr. John Blythe Peebles of Tupelo, Mississippi; her kindred spirit, Janice Rhodes of Florence; her aunt and uncle, Sherry and David Whitfield of Stephenville, Texas; many cousins; hundreds of Judson and Noonday sisters; and special loved ones Ashton Massey of Florence and Hope and Lexie Dill of Birmingham.
Friends are invited to visit with the Jones family from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27 at Greenview Funeral Home. A celebration of Angela’s life will occur at Greenview the following morning at 10:00 a.m. A graveside service will be held at Pisgah United Methodist Church immediately following the celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions to the Angela Kayren Jones Memorial Scholarship Fund be sent to the Anne Kirtley Judson College Alumnae Association Chapter, 1108 Washington Street, Marion, Alabama 36756. Angela designated Emma Grace McDougal of Killen as the first recipient of the scholarship.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
