RUSSELLVILLE — Angela Kelly Lane, 48, died June 19, 2021. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Jonesboro Cemetery. Angela is the wife of Keith Lane.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.