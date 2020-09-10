FLORENCE
Angela Marie Jamerson, 56, of Florence, AL, peacefully passed away in her home after a second battle with breast cancer on September 5, 2020.
Angi, as her friends (which includes nearly every person she ever met) knew her, was born on May 27, 1964 in St. Louis, MO. Angi is survived by her three loving daughters, Kristie Hallmark (Jon), Kayleigh Jamerson, and Kyriel Thigpen (James); seven grandchildren, Sophie, Cohen, Phoebe, Aubra, Ellie, Rozlyn, and Ivan; and boyfriend, Stan Givens.
Angi gave her all for others, even making and donating masks for Safeplace and other friends until she was physically unable to leave her bed. If she met you, you became her friend; and if she figured out what food you liked, she’d make sure you had it for your birthday. Angi served the Lord faithfully as a member of Helton Drive Church of Christ and was able to virtually worship with them up until the week before her passing.
Angi’s family extends a special thank you to her caregivers: Tabitha, Pam, Kim, and Brittany.
A private memorial is planned to celebrate and thank the Lord for Angi’s life. As you are led, Angi wished that you would please consider a donation to Safeplace in lieu of flowers: Safeplace, Inc., P.O. Box 1456, Florence, AL 35631.
