FLORENCE — Angela McDonald Cromwell, 57, of Florence, passed away January 20, 2022. Per her wishes, the family will hold a private celebration of her life to spread her ashes.
Angela was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Cromwell, and her father, Billy McDonald.
Survivors include her parents, Ruth Malone (Pat) and Gail McDonald; daughter, Casey Purl (Cory); grandson, Logan Hooper; and other loved ones, Ben Zenner and Vicki Ther.
Angie was a lifelong resident of Florence and dedicated her career to taking care of people, first as a pediatric nurse at ECM and later as a nurse at Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing Home. Angie enjoyed reading, traveling, and watching scary movies with her daughter while hiding her face during the scary parts.
She loved the University of Alabama, and some of her favorite memories were joining her daughter in the student section at football games and helping with sorority recruitment. Angie was always up for anything as long as it involved her family and friends. She was a great road trip buddy, a fantastic Spades and Rook partner, a history buff, and a wannabe beach bum.
Angie’s greatest joy in life was being Nana to her grandson, and she spent as much time as possible spoiling “Nana’s Little Man” rotten.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be sent to Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services or to the Melanoma Research Foundation. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
