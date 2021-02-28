TUSCUMBIA — Angela Michelle Moss, 50, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away at her home on Thursday, February 25, 2021. At this time there is not a service, but a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Michelle loved Queen music, enjoyed doing crafts, and writing poems. She loved her grandchildren very much. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne Coggins and Peggy Robinson; and stepfather, Joe Robinson.
She is survived by her son, Justin Moss (Rachel); daughter, Britney Jackson (Jeremiah); stepmother, Lillian Coggins; brother, Michael Coggins; stepbrother, Brad Quillen; stepsister, Toni Matters, Kelly Petzold, and Kristi Robinson; grandchildren, Devin Veltman, Tucker Jackson, Rowan Jackson, and Melody Moss; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
