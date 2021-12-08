HARTSELLE — Angie Scott Willard, 49, went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 2, 2021. Born in Red Bay, Alabama, she was the daughter of Sandra Young and the late Jackie Scott.
Angie is survived by her best friend and loving husband, Earl Willard; the lights of her life: son, Tanner Todora and daughters, Anabelle and Phoenix Scott; her wonderful brother, Timothy Scott; countless extended family members and more friends than we could ever count.
To know Angie was to be loved by Angie. She never met a stranger and was a light that nobody could dim. She devoted many years to kids in need, in and out of her 9 to 5, and women who needed reminding how to let their light shine it’s brightest.
The legacy she leaves behind is one of loving the unlovable, opening her arms and heart to the lonely, accepting the rejected and she was the keeper of secrets!
May we always remember Angie when we feel the sunshine on our faces, sand on our feet, the wind in our hair and the music up loud.
Please come celebrate her life with us at her memorial service on December 11th at Peck Funeral Home, 1600 US-31 S, Hartselle AL 35640. Her visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Her service will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Virginia service details to follow.
