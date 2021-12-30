SHEFFIELD — Angela Vurnetta Carroll, 56, died December 20, 2021. Funeral will be today at 1 p.m. at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, Sheffield. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals.

