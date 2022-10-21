FLORENCE
Angela Lawona White, 45, of Florence died Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at her residence. Angie lived life to the fullest. She had so much love for her family and friends. Angie never met a stranger. She loved Jesus with all her heart. She was most proud of being a mother, wife and Mamaw. She loved Alabama football, singing karaoke and dancing.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Elkins Funeral Home from noon-2 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., in the chapel with George Riddle officiating. Burial will be at Barkley White Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Thomas and Martha Fay Pugh, Barbara and Loyal Keeton, Peggy Attkisson, and Curt Casteel.
She is survived by her husband of 9 ½ years, Gary White; parents, Cecilia and Archie Keeton and Terry and Peggy Casteel; daughter, Amber Pugh; step children, Jerry White (Katie) and Sissy Staggs (Willie); grandchildren, Al Burbank, Braxton Shay Hayes, Charity White, Jennifer White, Jerry White, Desserray West, Travis and Toby Warren; brothers, Josh Keeton, Don Casteel, and George Hills; sisters, Nickey McFall, Brandy Curry, Debra Keeton, and Brandy Casteel; fourteen great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice of North Alabama for their loving care and support.
