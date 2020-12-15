FLORENCE — Angela Renee Copeland Woodruff, 49, of Florence, AL, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, December 13, 2020.
She was a resident at Florence Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Angie was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Davis and sister, Sunni Knight.
She is survived by her father, Gene Copeland (Becky) of Tuscumbia; sister, Jennifer Copeland of Tuscumbia; stepbrothers, Galin, Shawn, and Joseph Taylor; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
There will be a service later due to COVID-19.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
