HAMILTON — Angela “Angie” Lurene Wray, age 56, of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 at her residence after an extended illness.
Angie was a 1984 graduate of Hamilton High School. She was a member of the Hamilton Church of Christ. She had a deep and strong faith and she loved animals.
A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 02, 2022 at Greenview Cemetery in Florence. Speaking at her service will be Hospice Chaplain Leonard Rigsby.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her parents, James Paul and Hilda (Tippett) Wray; her brother, Brian Paul Wray; longtime caregiver; best friend, Clarence Dyer; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of Alabama Hospice.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com
Commented