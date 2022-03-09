COURTLAND — Angelia Willingham Bowman, 53, died March 6, 2022. Funeral will be Thursday at 12 p.m. at Grace Tabernacle in Courtland with burial in Willingham Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be today from 10-6 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home

