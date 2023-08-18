FLORENCE — Angelia Yolynda Deyon Bennett, 46, died August 14, 2023. A Time of Remembrance will be held today from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. She will lie in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service.

