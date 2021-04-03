BIRMINGHAM — Angie McMillan Dickinson, 71, formerly of Brilliant, died March 31, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Boston Cemetery.

