MOULTON— Angie Sullivan Fowler, 53, died December 28, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Parkway Church of God. Funeral will be at noon on Saturday at the church. She will lie in state from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial will be in Fayette Memorial Gardens with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Angie was the wife of Rev. Neal Fowler.

