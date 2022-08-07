LEXINGTON — Angie Shay Williams, 47, died August 4, 2022. The funeral will be Sunday, 2 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home with burial in Old Methodist Cemetery in Loretto, TN.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

