RUSSELLVILLE — Anita Delene Lockart Williams, 82, died March 29, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Franklin Memory Gardens. She was the mother of Tanya Bradford and Trace Ward.

