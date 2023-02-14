FLORENCE — Anita Fletcher, 71, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023, at North Alabama Medical Center, Florence. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date for friends, with burial being a private service for the family at Sand Springs Cemetery in Fayette, Al.
