HAMILTON — Anita Kay Hager, 57, died January 8, 2021. Visitation is 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. service time Monday at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Barnesville Cemetery.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- 46-year millwright says gender never stood in her way
- Empty Table Fund climbing toward $60K mark
- GAMEDAY: Title Time? Alabama meets Ohio State for national championship
- UNA men’s basketball: Blackmon, Lions down Stetson in OT
- Convicted murderer up for parole
- Resolve of heath care workers tested as COVID-19 cases rise
- Anderson has visions for old ECM property
- Tide overcomes dazzling debut by AU's Cooper
Most Read
Articles
- Muscle Shoals teen facing robbery, assault charges
- Cook Out opens this morning in Florence
- Colbert County road department truck runs into house
- Florence mayor tests positive for COVID-19
- Arrest made in connection to 2015 double-homicide
- Cabinet shop burns in Center Star community
- Work on new apartment development gets underway next week
- North Alabama Medical Center rebrands facilities
- Clarion Inn getting $2.9M facelift under new ownership
- Muscle Shoals City Council approves police pistol upgrade
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Alabama to make vaccine available to people 75 and older
- Muscle Shoals teen facing robbery, assault charges
- Cook Out opens this morning in Florence
- Colbert County road department truck runs into house
- Florence mayor tests positive for COVID-19
- Arrest made in connection to 2015 double-homicide
- Patricia Roden King
- James Calvin 'J.C.' Kimbrough
- Florence man facing capital murder charges in 2015 double homicide
- Cabinet shop burns in Center Star community
Images
Videos
Commented
- What would Trump pardon himself for? (3)
- Rebranding UNA jerseys a mistake (2)
- Haleyville man caught trying to steal motorcycle in Florence (1)
- Florence mayor tests positive for COVID-19 (1)
- Former Clements coach indicted for sex with a student (1)
- Partisanship trumps law for Alabama AG (1)
- Trump was best president ever (1)
- Alabama ending in-person unemployment help (1)
Online Poll
Should Congress impeach the president?
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented