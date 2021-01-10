HAMILTON — Anita Kay Hager, 57, died January 8, 2021. Visitation is 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. service time Monday at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Barnesville Cemetery.

