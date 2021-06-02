LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Anita Lee Johnston, 86, died May 30, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Lawrenceburg. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Mimosa Cemetery. Neal Funeral Home directing. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.

