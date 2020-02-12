FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE — Anita Renee Hester, age 55 of Franklin, TN, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Williamson Medical Center. Ms. Hester was a member of Oak Valley Baptist Church in Franklin, TN. Ms. Hester was a computer program manager for Wipro Gallager Solutions.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Greenview Funeral Home from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Ted Vafeas and Phillip Skipworth.
Ms. Hester was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ted and Louise Vafeas and paternal grandparents, Uel Z. Hester, Sr. and Lila M. Hester.
Ms. Hester is survived by her mother, Dorcas Vafeas Hester; and father, Ronald Hester; and her beloved pets, Nicholas and Pennie.
Pallbearers will be Carl Hester, Max Hester, Fred Hester, Tommy Skipworth, Steven Skipworth and Steven Herring. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jeff Hester, Tim Hester, Mark Hester, Jamie Vafeas, James Sadler, Frank Hubbard, Mark Howard, Shawn Everingham.
