FLORENCE — Ann Austin, 70 of Florence, AL, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021. Ann had many accomplishments in her life; she received her pilot’s license while attending Newton High School; in 1972, she graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor of Fine Arts degree; she later graduated from Southern Methodist University with a Masters in Fine Arts in 1976; in 1985, she graduated from Gadsden State Junior College of nursing and, in 1994, she became a Oncology Certified Nurse were she worked at ECM and Glenwood for many years. She was very active in dance performing with the Dixie Darlings and also later instructing others in dance and baton. Some of her other loves were crafts and playing tennis. She was a member of St James United Methodist Church.
At her request, a private burial will take place at Eastern Cemetery in Forest, MS with Elkins Funeral Home assisting the family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Duff D. and Carolyn Austin. Survivors include her cousins, David McDonald and Justin, Sylvia, Chloe and Coby Pannell.
You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented